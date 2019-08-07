Study: S.C. in the top 15 states for underprivileged children

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A new study finds that South Carolina is among the 15 states with the most underprivileged children.
The report from the personal finance website WalletHub, which coincides with August being Child Support Awareness Month, ranks S.C. as No. 14 in the nation for the most underprivileged children.
WalletHub’s editors compared all 50 states and District of Columbia across 26 key measures of neediness. The nation’s capital ranked No. 1, while New Jersey had the least underprivileged kids.
For the Palmetto State, the study found it’s fifth in the nation for the percentage of children in single-parent families, eighth for percentage of children in households with below-poverty income.
Additionally, S.C. was ninth in the nation for percentage of maltreated children, according to the study. It placed 16th for infant mortality rate and 24th for uninsured children.
