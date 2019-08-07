SCDOT: Bridge in McColl damaged during Hurricane Florence expected to open in December

MCCOLL, S.C. (WMBF) – A bridge in the town of McColl in Marlboro County that was damaged during Hurricane Florence is set to reopen in December, according to the state transportation department.
A Wednesday Facebook post from the McColl Police Department stated that “work is progressing nicely on 381 South at the Mill Pond Bridge.” It was followed by three photos of the construction work.
According to information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the bridge on S.C. 381 over McLaurins Mill Pond originally closed on Sept. 17, 2018. The initial reopening date was listed as Nov. 30, 2018.
A Dec. 13, 2018 SCDOT report anticipated the bridge would now not open until Feb. 1 of this year.
That opening date has again been updated, with Dec. 31, 2019 the targeted date the bridge will again be open to traffic, according to the SCDOT.
