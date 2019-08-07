Police, fire respond to suspicious package report at Garden City Walmart

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police and fire crews have been called to the Walmart in Garden City after a report of suspicious package.
Horry County police were dispatched just before 1 p.m. Wednesday to the Walmart at the corner of Highway Business 17 and the Garden City Connector after receiving a call about a suspicious package.
Horry County Fire Rescue, Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District are assisting in the investigation.
Police said traffic in the area may be affected. Community members are being asked to use alternate routes until further notice.
