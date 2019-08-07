Police ask for help identifying woman in attempted fraud case at Lowe’s

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Police are asking the community for help identifying a woman wanted in an attempted fraud case.
Investigators said around 4:40 p.m. July 28, the woman went into the Lowe’s on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton and used identifying information of another person to make a purchase. The transaction was declined.
Police are asking for help in identifying the woman so they can further the investigation and bring charges.
Anyone with information on the unidentified woman is asked to call Detective Evan Whitley at 910-671-3845
