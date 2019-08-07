Myrtle Beach renames field after longtime resident, sports tourism pioneer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A field at the Ned Donkle Complex now bears the name of a man who was a mentor and helped shape the sports tourism industry in Myrtle Beach.
A ceremony was held Tuesday to rename Field E after Henry “Lawrence” Jones.
Jones moved to Myrtle Beach at a young age and was always proud to call the city home.
Those who knew Jones, knew about his enthusiasm for sports.
“He loved to play sports as a young man and later shared his passion with the children of Myrtle Beach, becoming a friend and mentor to the young athletes that he coached, sacrificing his time and money to provide them with opportunities they would not have receive otherwise,” a resolution honoring Jones stated.
The city said that Jones became one of the earliest advocates of developing a sports tourism facility and events in the Grand Strand, which brought more than $137 million in direct visitor spending to Myrtle Beach in 2018.
Jones died on Jan. 19, 2019.
During Tuesday’s ceremony, Myrtle Beach City Council paused to honor his memory and paid tribute to the work and legacy he left behind.
