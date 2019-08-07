Marine injured in Afghanistan receives new mortgage-free home in Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A United States Marine and Grand Strand resident who was injured in the line of duty was surprised with quite a gift Wednesday.
Cpl. Daniel Dobay is the new owner of a mortgage free-home in Myrtle Beach. The announcement was made at The Grumpy Monk location in Carolina Forest.
Dobay served in the U.S. Marine Corps for seven years before he medically retired due to injuries sustained while serving his second tour in Afghanistan in March 2011. He was struck by a 300-pound homemade explosive device. This left him with many long-term injuries, including the amputation of his left foot.
This new home will allow him and his wife to begin to live a more normal life.
It’s being constructed by PulteGroup’s Built to Honor program, which recognizes and thanks returning military personnel injured during their term of service.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.