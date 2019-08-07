Man convicted in deadly 2015 Myrtle Beach club shooting seeks new trial

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man who was convicted of shooting and killing a man back in 2015 hopes to get a new trial.
Kevin Bryant filed an application for a post-conviction relief hearing on Monday. When asked why he believes he’s being held in custody unlawfully, Bryant stated, “ineffective assistance of trial counsel, ineffective assistance of appellate counsel and actual innocence.”
Bryant hopes to vacate his conviction and sentence in the case.
A jury found Bryant guilty in December 2016 of murder in Saequan Vereen’s shooting death outside of Club Levelz.
Arrest warrants show that Bryant waited outside of the club Vereen and then shot him multiple times.
Bryant was sentenced to life in prison for the crime.
