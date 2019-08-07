Man arrested, accused of raping woman at Myrle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was arrested by Myrtle Beach police after allegedly raping a woman Monday at a Myrtle Beach hotel.
Carl Lee Barnes, 55, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
According to an arrest warrant, the victim said Barnes asked for sex after meeting her at a hotel in the 2000 block of South Ocean Boulevard. The victim refused but agreed to “hang out” with the suspect, police said.
Barnes then began touching the victim inappropriately before sexually assaulting her, according to the warrant.
The victim said she was “scared and froze,” not knowing what Barnes would do if she did anything, the warrant states.
Barnes was taken to the Myrtle Beach jail. His mugshot was not immediately available.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.