Francis Marion University creates spaces to help small businesses in Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Francis Marion University recently revealed two new business incubators, built to provide resources for people looking to start a business in Florence County.
One incubator is located at the new University Place building on North Dargan Street in downtown Florence. The other is a part of the Continuum in Lake City.
FMU’s Kelly Center for Economic Development runs and operates both centers.
"Starting a business is a pretty lonely process so you really have to have support in many different ways to make sure you're successful and that's what incubation is really all about," Executive Director Brianna Dennis said.
The incubators offer entrepreneurs office and community spaces along with training rooms and support services for business growth.
“For example, if someone is starting a retail business, you can’t operate your business out of our incubator, but you can come in and do all the pre-launch process,” Dennis said.
The Kelly Center has helped four people so far with starting their own business.
One person is Tracy Manuel, owner of an interior design company, T3M Studios.
“There’s a lot of business areas that I was very grey in... taxes, liabilities,” Manuel said.
Manuel’s designs were used at both incubators, as well as the restaurant and bar, Jazz, on Dargan Street.
Now she’s working on a big project with the Medical University of South Carolina and developing designs for the new rooftop bar, restaurant and studio apartments coming to downtown Florence. None of which would be possible, she said, without help from the Kelly Center.
“They would help show me a broader scope of, ‘Hey, this is where your efforts really need lie,’ and a lot of times you need someone that it really going to be your business manager per se,” Manuel said.
The fee to rent a space is $200 a month. If you’re interested in applying for a space at one of the incubators click here.
