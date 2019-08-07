First Alert: Feeling like the triple digits at times this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Increasing humidity will move into the Carolinas through the end of the week and into the weekend. The lower humidity values were nice while they lasted but the break is over.
Highs today will climb into the upper 80s along the beaches and the mid 90s inland. Heat index values will creep over 100° at times this afternoon. If you have plans outside today, remember to take frequent breaks and limit your time outdoors.
A few storms are possible once again for today but most locations will remain dry. A marginal risk (level one out of five) has been issued for our area this afternoon for any storm that does develop. An isolated storm could be on the strong side with heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. The better storm chances are to the northeast in North Carolina, outside of our area today. Outside of that 20% chance, most of us will be dealing with the heat and humidity.
The heat and humidity will continue to build on Thursday and Friday with heat index values around the triple digit mark at times once again. Thunderstorm chances will die down by Friday, keeping the end of the week dry.
A quick glance at the weekend forecast shows plenty of heat and humidity for those plans. Most locations will remain rain-free but an isolated storm or shower cannot be ruled out for Saturday and Sunday. We will keep an eye on this forecast as we head into the end of the work week. For now, stay cool!
