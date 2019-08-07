First Alert: Feeling like the triple digits at times this week

A few storms are possible once again for today but most locations will remain dry. A marginal risk (level one out of five) has been issued for our area this afternoon for any storm that does develop. An isolated storm could be on the strong side with heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. The better storm chances are to the northeast in North Carolina, outside of our area today. Outside of that 20% chance, most of us will be dealing with the heat and humidity.