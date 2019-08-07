Drug complaints lead to traffic stop and search in Lumberton; two charged

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A search warrant was executed at a suspected drug home after a traffic stop in Lumberton led to police finding heroin and cocaine on the two people inside, according to authorities.
According to a press release from the Lumberton Police Department, William Owens was charged with possession of heroin, felony possession of cocaine, simple possession of schedule 3 controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia for the traffic stop.
After the search warrant was executed, Owens was also charged with possession with intent manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Niki Tsalamandris was charged with possession of heroin, felony possession of cocaine, and maintaining a drug vehicle, simple possession of a schedule 3 controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia for the traffic stop, the release.
Additional charges were placed on Tsalamandris from the search warrant, which were felony possession of cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a drug dwelling.
On Tuesday, Lumberton police received several complaints about suspected drug activity on the 1100 block of West 24th Street.
Members of the Lumberton Police Department’s drug unit stopped a vehicle that had left the home, the release stated. Tsalamandris and Owens were reportedly inside.
A K-9 gave a positive alert to the presence of narcotics coming from the vehicle, police said. It was searched and police allegedly found suspected heroin, cocaine, suboxone strips, and cash.
A search warrant was then executed at the home where the two lived, the release stated. Police are said to have found suspected crack cocaine, a firearm and drug paraphernalia was seized from the residence.
Owens was given a $70,000 bond, while Tsalamandris received a $50,000 bond.
