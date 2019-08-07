Court of appeals rules against Horry County in ongoing hospitality tax dispute

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Court of Appeals has denied Horry County’s petition to have an injunction against the county collecting hospitality fees within the municipalities overturned.
The order was filed on Wednesday, according to court records.
“After careful consideration of the parties’ filings, Appellant’s (Horry County) petition for supersedeas is denied,” the order stated.
Myrtle Beach filed a lawsuit in March, accusing the county of illegally collecting hospitality tax money without consent. It all stems from a resolution that was passed in 1996 that allowed the county to collect a 1.5% hospitality tax, but that resolution was set to expire in 2017.
In June, a Horry County judge granted an injunction against the county collecting hospitality fees within the city as the lawsuit moves through the court system.
The county appealed that decision, but with the court of appeals’ ruling, the injunction stands.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.