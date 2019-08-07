Conway area community deals with flooding following recent rain

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The rain that has fallen recently in Horry County has one neighborhood concerned about flooding.
A pond in the Conway area’s Greer Crossing community may not seem out of the ordinary, but on Tuesday night, residents said the water crept into their backyards.
By 8 p.m., the street was covered in water. Their biggest concern is that flood waters will creep up to their homes again like it did last year with Hurricane Florence.
