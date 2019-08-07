Affidavit: Homeowner holds suspects at gunpoint who showered, stayed the night in home

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested two people who they said made themselves at home at a house that wasn’t theirs.
An affidavit states that the victim was attempting to mow his lawn on Saturday at his second home on 28th Avenue North when he realized his front door was barricaded from the inside.
Once the homeowner made his way inside, he confronted Romario Watts and held him at gunpoint, according to police documents.
Watts informed the victim that his girlfriend Shanice Richards was in another bedroom and then managed to escape before police arrived, the affidavit states.
When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that the suspects packed up valuable items belonging to the homeowner.
The affidavit showed that Richards admitted to making entry into the home just after midnight and staying the night.
Richards also told officers that she took a shower, went grocery shopping and then came back to the home, according to police.
Richards was arrested on Saturday and charged with first-degree burglary.
Police arrested Watts on Sunday and was also charged with first-degree burglary.
