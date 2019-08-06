10-year-old asks important question during presidential candidate’s trip to Grand Strand, Pee Dee

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Presidential candidate Cory Booker spent time campaigning in Conway and the Pee Dee Tuesday.
His first stop was at the Bucksport Senior Center in Conway, where one a tough question came from not an adult, but a 10-year-old boy.
While at the senior center, the 10-year-old boy asked Booker what he would do as president to make sure school shootings don’t happen.
“I'm telling you right now, I, as your president, this is not going to be a secondary priority for me,” Booker said. “I will swear an oath, the number on responsibility of the President of the United States is the defense of his or her country.”
After Bucksport, Booker made his way to a private meeting with faith leaders at Mount Zion A.M.E. Church in Florence.
That event was followed by a trip to Lake City where he spoke with voters at a barber shop, again emphasizing his stance on gun violence following the weekend’s two deadly mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.
“We’ve got to start dealing with this crisis, because I know a lot of people are seeing these mass shootings get bigger and bigger, but every day we have 100 people die,” Booker said.
While in Lake City, Booker walked around with Mayor Lovith Anderson, meeting voters.
Booker finished his day in Florence at the Luther Fred Carter Center for Health Sciences in the downtown area. The event was called Conversations with Cory.
