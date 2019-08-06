Wildlife traps set in area of Bennettsville after reports of fox, coyote sightings

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A wildlife removal service has been called in after residents of one Bennettsville area began seeing foxes and possibly coyotes.
According to a post on the Bennettsville Police Department’s website, the sightings happened in the Lakeside area.
The service has set up traps and taken other precautions to ensure the public’s safety, according to police.
Bennettsville police said they’ve been in close contact with agents with the state Department of Natural Resources regarding the situation.
