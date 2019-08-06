TRAFFIC ALERT: Tractor-trailer fire shuts down part of Highway 19 near Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers are being asked to avoid part of Highway 19 near Loris while crews clear a tractor-trailer fire.
Emergency crews were called around 6:30 a.m. West Highway 19 near Mt. Olive Road to an 18-wheeler on fire.
Horry County Fire Rescue, South Carolina Department of Transportation, South Carolina Department of Public Safety and South Carolina Department of Environmental Health and Control are involved in the intensive clean-up.
There are no reported injuries.
Crews said the road is currently closed to traffic and could be for an extended amount of time.
Drivers are being told to avoid the area.
