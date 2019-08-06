North Myrtle Beach offers $1,000 bonus to help fill public safety vacancies

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is offering some incentives to help fill vacancies.
The department is looking for public safety officers, firefighter/EMT, dispatcher and detention officers.
There is a $1,000 signing bonus for all new employees. Current city employees can also receive a $1,000 bonus if they recruit a new hire.
There is also extra pay for new employees who have at least three years of experience in their chosen field.
The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is holding a career open house so those interested can learn about the jobs. It will go from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at the department’s headquarters located at 1015 2nd Avenue South.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.