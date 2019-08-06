Myrtle Beach Planning Commission discusses new Arts and Innovation District

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach’s new district was a huge topic of conversation during the planning commission’s meeting on Tuesday.
City leaders said the Arts and Innovation District’s focus is to bring an eccentric vibe to the city of Myrtle Beach.
The planning commission worked up a draft for topics to discuss, including what kind of stores will go into the buildings, what time the buildings could open and parking for the area.
The commission received public input on the project, with one person making sure the city plans for future needs.
“Making sure we are building a city not for yesterday, not for today today, but for 50 or 100 years from now," said John Krajc, the president of the Five Points Association. "I think so often as people, as government even, as sometimes business owners, we get concerned about what’s gonna have five or 10 years from now because that’s our lifespan but we don’t think 50 or 100 years from now and that’s where our minds need to be.”
During the meeting, Krajc spoke about a city rule that was proposed, not allowing similar businesses to be next to one another.
“Limiting that is going to possibly hurt landlords, building owners, investors and developers," Krajc said. "So by taking those reigns off development, I think it’s going to help spur development.”
Another hot topic was parking.
Committee Vice Chair Joyce Karetas spoke about serving the needs of the market they want to target and offered an idea for how to allow parking.
“Uber and taxi pick-up, whatever you want to call it, but something that matches this district,“ said Karetas.
The planning commission still has a lot more to hammer out before the city moves forward with the Arts and Innovation District, we will keep you updated on wmbfnews.com as we learn more.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.