Myrtle Beach Planning Commission discusses new Arts and Innovation District

“Making sure we are building a city not for yesterday, not for today today, but for 50 or 100 years from now," said John Krajc, the president of the Five Points Association. "I think so often as people, as government even, as sometimes business owners, we get concerned about what’s gonna have five or 10 years from now because that’s our lifespan but we don’t think 50 or 100 years from now and that’s where our minds need to be.”