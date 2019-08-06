Movie prop money turned into Hartsville police after person received it as change

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – From the big screen to the Pee Dee.
The Hartsville Police Department is advising residents to also be on the lookout for movie prop money after a few such bills were turned into the department after someone received it as change.
“Although we get counterfeit bills sometimes, this was the first movie prop money we had come across,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.
Officers noted the money tests as fake because of the paper it’s printed on, but it looks and feels better that a lot of homemade counterfeit bills.
When people are handed money as change, they should look for the words “replica,” “motion picture use” or other wording that indicates the money is a prop, according to Hartsville police.
“The writing is large enough that you can read it, but small enough that it won’t be readable on movies,” the post stated.
Hartsville police added that movie prop money is legal to own, but it is not legal to spend like real currency.
