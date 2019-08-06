Man facing drug charges after Loris traffic stop

Man facing drug charges after Loris traffic stop
A man has been arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Loris. (Source: Loris Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | August 6, 2019 at 11:46 AM EDT - Updated August 6 at 11:46 AM

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Loris, according to an online post from the Loris Police Department.

Police charged the driver of the vehicle, identified as 31-year-old Khalif Wheeler, with possession with intent to distribute cocaine base/meth, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and simple possession of marijuana enhancement.

Khalif Wheeler
Khalif Wheeler (Source: JRLDC)

It was not immediately known where within the city of Loris the traffic stop occurred.

Wheeler was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 10:50 p.m. Monday. He also faces charges of no tail light/unsafe equipment and failure to appear, online records show.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.