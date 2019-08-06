Man facing drug charges after Loris traffic stop

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Loris, according to an online post from the Loris Police Department.
Police charged the driver of the vehicle, identified as 31-year-old Khalif Wheeler, with possession with intent to distribute cocaine base/meth, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and simple possession of marijuana enhancement.
It was not immediately known where within the city of Loris the traffic stop occurred.
Wheeler was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 10:50 p.m. Monday. He also faces charges of no tail light/unsafe equipment and failure to appear, online records show.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.