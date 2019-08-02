Man accused of leaving Walmart without paying for 22 wedding rings identified

By Kendall McGee | August 2, 2019 at 5:23 PM EDT - Updated August 6 at 1:35 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County deputies are looking for a man accused of felony larceny.

Federick Cargill
According to the sheriff’s office, Federick Anthony Cargill Jr., 25, reportedly walked out of the Walmart on Market Street with $8,000 worth of wedding rings.

Officials say he took a total of 22 rings.

The surveillance photos were shared Friday afternoon.

If you know Cargill’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Detective Lugo at 910-798-4261 or submit a tip anonymously here.

Posted by New Hanover County Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 2, 2019

