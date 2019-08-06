Loris officer recognized for his life-saving efforts after man found with severe wound

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – A Loris police officer is being recognized for his efforts to save the life of a man who was found bleeding profusely from a wrist laceration.
Officer Bobby Brush is the latest recipient of the department’s Life Saving Award for actions in the early morning hours of July 7, 2019.
Police say Brush was performing a property check on Spring Street when he saw a white vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed with its flashers on. After the vehicle stopped, the driver exited the car with “blood all over his hands and clothing” and began begging for help, a post on the Loris police Facebook page states.
The man told Brush that his wrist had been cut with glass while at his girlfriend’s house. The officer noted the laceration was bleeding profusely as if the artery was cut. Brush applied pressure to the man’s wrist until EMS arrived on scene.
Because of the amount of blood lost, police determined the man’s injury was life-threatening.
“Officer Brush's quick response, recognition of the severity of the medical emergency and immediate actions resulted in saving a life. A failure to act or action after delay could have led to a tragic outcome,” the post states.
Loris police shared a picture of Brush receiving the award on their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.
