Lightning strike causes fire at Conway home

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A lightning strike caused a fire in a Conway home Monday night, according to an online post from the Conway Fire Department.
Crews were called to Kiskadee Loop around 9:20 p.m. and found a small fire in the attic space. Fire officials say there was minimal damage and no injuries were reported.
Horry County Fire Rescue also assisted on scene.
According to a news release from the American Red Cross, two people are receiving assistance following the blaze.
