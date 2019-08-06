Lightning strike causes fire at Conway home

A lightning strike caused a fire in a Conway home Monday night. (Source: Conway Fire Department)
By WMBF News Staff | August 6, 2019 at 6:14 AM EDT - Updated August 6 at 6:14 AM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A lightning strike caused a fire in a Conway home Monday night, according to an online post from the Conway Fire Department.

Crews were called to Kiskadee Loop around 9:20 p.m. and found a small fire in the attic space. Fire officials say there was minimal damage and no injuries were reported.

Horry County Fire Rescue also assisted on scene.

According to a news release from the American Red Cross, two people are receiving assistance following the blaze.

