Horry County Police Department hopes to keep $52K seized in animal abuse case

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is looking to keep nearly $53,000 that was seized in an animal abuse investigation.
The 15th Circuit Solicitors Office filed a petition on behalf of the Horry County Police Department, asking for $52,991.81 under civil asset forfeiture.
Civil asset forfeiture is a law that allows police to take away money or items made from illegal operations and put it back into the police department.
Back in May, authorities went to a home on Bakersfield Road in the Loris area of the county to investigate an animal cruelty case.
Court documents show that officers seized 30 dogs from the home and charged Kimberly Shular with 18 counts of ill treatment of animals.
Ronald Moore was also taken into custody during the investigation and charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
During the search of the home, police found several makeshift pipes commonly used to smoke narcotics, a white powder substance and thousands of dollars, according to court documents.
“A roommate on location gave a written statement that they have witnessed Respondent Moore sell what she thought to be cocaine to several people from the residence,” the petition stated.
According to documents, the white powder substance tested positive for cocaine.
The petition asks that the money seized from the home be declared forfeited to the state of South Carolina and that Horry County Police Department be declared the seizing agency.
