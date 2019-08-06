HCS board holds first work session of school year

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The first day of classes for students in Horry County Schools is less than two weeks away.
District leaders provided updates to school board members Monday at their first work session of the 2019-2020 school year.
Executive Director of Facilities Mark Wolfe gave an update on some of the projects his staff members have been working on this summer. One of them was installing new lights at the Myrtle Beach High School auditorium.
“It’s really going to provide a lot of flexibility for the auditorium, enhance safety with the lighting, dimmable fixtures, less maintenance because of LED, we don’t have to worry about getting up there so often,” Wolfe said.
Wolfe also said new roofs for Myrtle Beach High School and Myrtle Beach Middle School are mostly finished. He said they just need some finishing touches.
Wolfe added that St. James Elementary will be getting a new roof this school year. He said while work will be done during the school year, workers will try to do a lot of that work on weekends or during after-school hours so as not to disturb students during the school day.
Superintendent Dr. Rick Maxey also gave an update on teacher vacancies. He said there are currently 62 open positions across the district as the school year is set to begin.
“I will tell you that the vacancies are largely the areas that we frequently have issues with recruitment,” Maxey said. “And those are science, mathematics and special education.”
Chief Officer of Student Services Velna Allen also provided numbers that gave insight into the number of disciplinary infractions reported in the district for last school year.
While that number for some schools went up, for others it went down, and the overall number for the district also went down, despite the fact that enrollment was higher last year than the year before.
Maxey said the decrease is indicative of the way staff members at schools treat students.
“I think that’s in large part due to what our principals and assistant principals and teachers are doing and making sure that we have that solid relationship with our students and our students’ parents,” Maxey said.
