First Alert: Increasing humidity with a few storms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The summer weather pattern of hot and humid conditions will return for the middle and end of the week, with just a few pop up storms at times.
Temperatures will climb a bit warmer than what we saw on Monday. Afternoon readings will be in the upper 80s along the beaches today with the lower 90s inland. A stray storm or two will be possible during the afternoon and evening but most locations will remain dry throughout today. This is the main trend over the next three days. Enjoy!
Temperatures will continue to climb by the end of the week with the lower 90s showing up on the coast. Highs for the inland areas will stick in the 90s but climb into the mid 90s by the end of the week and into the weekend. A few storms are in the forecast through Thursday but once again, most locations should remain dry. Very little rainfall is expected within the next seven days.
An early look at the weekend looks hot and humid. Those temperatures will remain the same with heat index values in the upper 90s to lower 100s. If you have weekend plans, prepare for the humidity. Right now, the forecast looks dry for both Saturday and Sunday.
TROPICS: No tropical development is expected through the next five days.
