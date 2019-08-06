FIRST ALERT: Heat index to creep up over 100

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Increasingly hot weather will move into the Carolinas through the end of the week and into the weekend.
A few storms will be possible once again this evening, but should not be as strong or as widespread as what some areas saw on Monday evening. All of the activity will quickly diminish after 9:00 pm with fair skies and mild weather remaining. Temperatures will drop into the middle 70s by daybreak Wednesday.
Wednesday afternoon will see temperatures reaching the upper 80s on the beach and lower 90s inland. High humidity will lead to the heat index climbing to around 100 during the afternoon. While a storm or two will be possible, most areas will stay dry with rain chances of only 20%.
Thursday and Friday will see the heat continuing to build. Grand Strand temperatures will climb into the lower 90s with middle to upper 90s on tap for the Pee Dee. The heat index will climb further and reach 100 to 103 in most areas. Thunderstorm chances will continue to dwindle with a dry forecast on tap by Friday.
The upcoming weekend will see more heat with temperatures in the 90s and heat index continuing around 100 or slightly higher. Most of the weekend will remain dry with a stray storm or two possible on Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.