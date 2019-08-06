FIRST ALERT: Cranking up the heat

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Increasingly hot weather will continue to move into the Carolinas through the end of the week and into the weekend.
A few storms will be possible again this evening, but will quickly die off near sunset. All of the activity will quickly diminish after 9:00 pm with fair skies and mild weather remaining. Temperatures will drop into the middle 70s by daybreak Wednesday with plenty of humidity.
Thursday afternoon will see temperatures reaching the upper 80s to near 90 on the beach and lower middle 90s inland. High humidity will once again lead to the heat index climbing to around 100 during the afternoon. While a storm or two will be possible, most areas will stay dry with rain chances of only 20%.
Friday will see the heat continuing to build. Grand Strand temperatures will climb into the lower 90s with middle to upper 90s on tap for the Pee Dee. The heat index will climb further and reach 100 to 103 in most areas. Thunderstorm chances will continue to dwindle with a dry forecast on tap by Friday.
The upcoming weekend will see more heat and humidity with temperatures in the 90s and heat index continuing around 100 or slightly higher. Most of the weekend will remain dry with a stray storm or two during the late afternoon and early evening hours.
Slightly better rain chances will likely return by the early part of next week.
