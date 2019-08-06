Columbus Co. authorities serve search warrants at four gaming establishments

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple arrests were made after search warrants were executed at four gaming establishments simultaneously in Columbus County on Aug. 2.
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit, SWAT Team and Criminal Investigation Unit conducted the operation.
The following locations were searched:
- Vasco #1 located at 1101 East 5th Street in Tabor City
- Vasco # 2 located at 401 Fair Bluff Road in Tabor City
- Deep Pockets located at 109 North Main Street in Tabor City
- 701 Food and Tobacco located at 7196 James B White Highway South in Whiteville
At Deep Pockets, Tamara Jenell Brown, 34, of Longs, S.C., was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine.
Adam Heath Wallace, 44, of Tabor City, was serving as the operator/manager of Deep Pockets. Wallace was arrested and charged with felony operating five or more video gaming machines, felony possession of a stolen firearm, misdemeanor electronic sweepstakes, and misdemeanor aambling.
A firearm stolen from Murph’s Pawn was recovered during the search.
Three female patrons, Lataya Nealey, Joyce Nealy, and Consuella Vereen, had outstanding warrants and were arrested by Tabor City Police Department.
Two additional firearms were seized, along with cash and video gaming machines.
At 701 Food and Tobacco, patrons were using the machines at the time of the search. They were cleared and released.
The owner of the business, Walid Abdo Hassan Al-Muraisi, 26, of Lumberton arrived during the search. He was arrested and charged with misdemeanor gambling and misdemeanor operating video gaming machines.
Lisa Marie Moore, 48, of Evergreen, was operating the establishment at the time of the search. She was charged with misdemeanor gambling and misdemeanor operating video gaming machines.
Video gaming machines and cash were seized from this establishment.
Screenivas Vundavalli, 45, of Tabor City, the owner of Vasco #1 and #2, was arrested at Vasco #1.
He was charged with two counts of misdemeanor gambling and two counts of misdemeanor operating video gaming machines.
Video gaming machines and cash were seized from the establishments.
