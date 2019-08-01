Cam Newton speaks about his recovery and why he sat out of Thursday’s Training Camp

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cam Newton’s throwing performance at Panthers Training Camp so far, has signaled reassurance for fans, teammates and coaches alike. Even Newton stated, “It was a sigh of relief for myself as well, to be throwing like that again.” Even with this relief and reassurance, Cam made it clear to the media today, that it's all part of a healthy process. “It feels good. The transition has been good. It's still a work in progress.”
Newton, after sitting out of today’s practice, clarified that he is still healing and has learned to take care of his body. “One thing I wanted to work on was being honest with myself. Knowing when my body is talking to me, knowing that it's okay to sit out a practice and focus on the body,” he said. Newton continued, “I am at a point in my career now where I’m as hungry as ever, but I have to be as smart as ever as well.”
It seems as though this shoulder injury has increased Cam’s awareness of the importance of rightly managing his health, both mentally and physically. He explained, “When you’re hurt for so long, you’ve just been telling yourself, ‘Just do it, just do it.’” He continued, “Because you’ve been hurt for so long, you don’t know what 100 percent feels like.” This mental and physical battle is where Newton has learned the importance of trusting in a process, even if progression takes time. Confident in this, he said, “I’ve got to uphold my end by taking care of myself first, and everything else falls in line.”
