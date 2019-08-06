Biden set to appear at Galivants Ferry Stump’s inaugural presidential event

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WMBF) – Former vice president and current Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden will attend the Galivants Ferry Stump’s first-ever presidential event ahead of the 2020 Democratic Primary.
According to a press release, Biden has confirmed his attendance at the Sept. 16 stump, which will be held at the Pee Dee Farms general store in Galivants Ferry at 125 West U.S. 501.
Additional Democratic presidential candidates are expected to confirm in the coming weeks, the release stated.
This will mark the 143rd year of the Galivants Ferry Stump. Usually held biennially in the spring of election years, this new event has been added to present presidential hopefuls prior to the South Carolina Democratic Primary election in February 2020, the release states.
The 2019 event will follow the traditional festival format with live bluegrass music, country cuisine and clogging starting at 5 p.m., with the political speaking beginning at 6 p.m.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.