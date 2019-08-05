Work on Conway’s Main St. bridge expected to wrap up in a few weeks, according to DOT

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - An engineer with the South Carolina Department of Transportation said they're close to finishing steel repairs to the Main Street Bridge in Conway.
DOT officials hope to have the work done in the next couple of weeks.
According to the engineer, the rest of the painting and repair work should be completed over the next couple of months.
SCDOT officials said nothing unusual has been discovered since realizing extra work needed to be done on the bridge’s steel.
