‘We have heavy hearts’: CCU president condemns mass shootings, discusses campus safety

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University’s president spoke out on Monday about the tragedies that have taken over communities across the nation.
Just over the weekend, dozens of people were killed in two mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas, which occurred less than 24 hours apart.
“It is difficult to comprehend the devastating impacts these communities now suffer,” President David A. DeCenzo said in a statement. “We have heavy hearts knowing this – there are truly no words that can provide the comfort and healing so desperately needed in times like these.”
As students begin to head back to class for the 2019-2020 school year, DeCenzo reiterated that safety and security are primary focus on campus.
He said the law enforcement, emergency management teams, administrative leaders and staff work together to plan, train and prepare for emergency situations.
“Our staff members engage in emergency training exercises that help them build strong response practices they are prepared to implement during actual events,” DeCenzo said.
He also added that video cameras and other security mechanisms are placed throughout the campus to ensure that everyone on campus is safe.
DeCenzo added that CCU’s culture is diversity and inclusion and that respect is one the school’s four core values.
“We appreciate diversity; we value civility and fairness toward individuals, cultures, ideas and resources,” DeCenzo said in a statement.
He went on to condemn all acts of violence and all forms of discrimination and hatred, saying they have no place in our society, including CCU’s campus.
“Together, we share the responsibility of respecting one another, recognizing the immeasurable value of embracing our differences and engaging with one another to grow in our perspectives,” DeCenzo said.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.