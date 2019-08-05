For a third time, S.C. senator will introduce hate crime bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – In the wake of the mass shootings across the nation, one South Carolina senator said he’s going to make another push to pass a hate crime bill in the state.
Officials said they’re investigating the shooting that claimed 22 lives at an El Paso Walmart as a possible hate crime.
Texas is one of 46 states in the U.S. that has specific hate crimes laws, which are defined as crimes motivated by prejudice or hatred.
South Carolina is one of four states that don’t have any kind of hate crime law. But state Sen. Darrell Jackson from Richland County wants to change that.
Jackson said now is the time to pass legislation against hate crimes and he plans to sponsor a bill when the Senate reconvenes.
But it won’t be the first time Jackson has tried to create a hate crime bill for the state. Back in 1997, and again in 1999, he proposed bills that would strengthen sentences for crimes motivated by prejudice or hate, but neither one has passed both houses.
Now 20 years later, and with the shooting at Emanuel AME in the state’s history, Jackson said the time has come.
“We can send a very strong message that we are taking a stand against hate crime, and I’m very cognizant of the fact that legislature doesn’t always stop people from doing bad things. But legislature is necessary to send messages as a society of law and order to say these are our priorities,” Jackson said.
Georgia, Arkansas and Wyoming are the only other states that have no specific laws on the books that provide special prosecution or sentencing for crimes motivated by hate.
