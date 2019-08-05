Suspect charged after man found in home with ‘blood all around him’

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged following a shooting last month that left a man injured.
At about 8:30 p.m. on July 23, officers responded to a home on Ranchette Circle for a shooting call and found a 27-year-old man in the kitchen with “blood all around him,” according to an Horry County police report.
The victim said he had been shot in the lower abdomen but did not know who did the shooting. Police say the 27-year-old also had a visible gunshot wound to the lower left hip.
Police spoke to a woman, identified as 41-year-old Jessica Irene Fullwood, who said she was in a bedroom with the victim when a man known as “Buster” entered the room asking for drugs, the report states.
After telling the suspect she had no drugs, he pulled a handgun, shot the victim in the stomach area and demanded money from her, according to police.
Fullwood said the suspect, 30-year-old Brandon Audrey Raymond, took about $150 and sleeping pills before fleeing on foot, the report confirms.
Police say they searched the area but failed to locate Raymond. According to the report, police searched the home after obtaining a warrant and found multiple baggies with a brown substance in Fullwood’s bedroom.
Fullwood was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on two drug charges one day after the shooting. She was released on $6,000 bond, online records show.
Online records also show Raymond was booked in JRLDC on Aug. 1 and charged with armed robbery, attempted murder, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
As of Monday afternoon, no bail has been set on Raymond’s charges.
