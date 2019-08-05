Surfside Beach town council approves plan for new parking lot

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Leaders in the town of Surfside Beach are planning for the future.
Surfside Beach has many developments coming its way, including a newly constructed pier, restaurants and now a parking lot to accommodate more visitors.
Council purchased a property along Surfside Drive to create more parking for visitors in a prime location.
“It’s actually the only vacant lot left on Surfside Drive, near the pier, the last one," said Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Childs. "So we felt very fortunate to negotiate a price on that.”
The new space will include 40 spots along Surfside Drive. Four spaces will be used for golf carts and two will be handicap.
Both residents and council said there’s a need for parking in the area.
Currently, there are tresses on the property.
An arborist took a look at them and said due to a lack of maintenance, most of them are a safety hazard because they’re hollow.
Childs also said while the pier is under construction, the pier parking lot will be closed for about a year or more. He believes the new lot will help with the burden of parking in the area.
The price paid for the lot was $541,000.
Laurence McKeen, who lives in Surfside, agrees with the need for parking, especially during the summer months, but he isn’t sold on what the city is spending.
“Increasing parking now is good," McKeen said. "My only concern was the expense of this particular lot.”
Town council member Randle Stevens said the new parking spaces won’t just help visitors, it will also create a steady flow of income for years to come.
“If we don’t have the parking, where are they gonna park?" said Stevens. "If we don’t have the parking, where we gonna get revenues? So, I’m all for this.”
Childs said the lot will be available within a month.
