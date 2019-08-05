Surfside Beach buys land for parking lot

The town's fishing pier was decimated by Hurricane Matthew in 2016, and plans are to construct a new concrete pier with wooden pilings. The “e-district” that includes the pier is supposed to promote opportunities for shopping, dining and entertainment. It stretches from Dogwood Drive South between 1st Avenue South and Surfside Drive down to the pier area, and includes businesses like the shop and restaurant on the pier, River City Café, Surfside Beach Oceanfront Hotel and Scotty’s Beach Bar.