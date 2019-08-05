Surfside Beach buys land for parking lot

Story courtesy of our news partners, My Horry News
Surfside Beach leaders spent more than half a million dollars on property for a parking lot.
The parcel at 212 Surfside Drive comprises two lots that contain trees and a structure that formerly housed a barbershop. Mayor Bob Childs said the purchase aims to address concerns about the new entertainment zoning district.
“There were complaints about insufficient parking,”he said. “This property came up (for sale) one block away from it, which will give additional parking.”
The Surfside Beach Town Council will discuss the property and what they want the layout of the lot to look like at a special meeting Monday morning. The meeting is set for 10 a.m. in the town council chambers, 115 U.S. 17 Business, Surfside Beach.
The parking lot that has been proposed would be off Surfside Drive between Oak and Pinewood drives.
In a proposed layout prepared by firm Thomas & Hutton, the parking lot has more than three dozen parking spaces.
If the lot is constructed, Childs expects those who end up using it to pay for parking. One payment option would be ParkMobile, which allows people to pay using their cellphones.
“This evidently is the new wave,” he said.
Horry County land records list the prior owner of the two lots as a woman from Winchester, Virginia.
Trees on site
If the lot is constructed, the building and multiple trees would be taken down, officials said. Childs said an arborist determined the trees on the property are in poor shape.
A document written by Planning and Zoning Director Sabrina Morris included in council’s agenda packet expands upon this. The document says on July 24 she met with an arborist who evaluated the trees on the parcel and gave suggestions. The arborist saw there was a lack of maintenance and the trees had noticeably declined in condition.
The arborist said an ant infestation and the weight of overgrown vines and limbs have weakened trees, creating structural issues. Trees in the back and on the interior portion of the property have hollowed in some areas.
Additionally, the arborist said the bigger, more substantial oaks on the eastern side of the property are completely hollow, causing an undo hazard.
The proposed layout for the lot has 41 spaces: 26 standard, 11 compact and four for golf carts. The design was drawn by the firm Thomas & Hutton.
Walkability?
The town's fishing pier was decimated by Hurricane Matthew in 2016, and plans are to construct a new concrete pier with wooden pilings. The “e-district” that includes the pier is supposed to promote opportunities for shopping, dining and entertainment. It stretches from Dogwood Drive South between 1st Avenue South and Surfside Drive down to the pier area, and includes businesses like the shop and restaurant on the pier, River City Café, Surfside Beach Oceanfront Hotel and Scotty’s Beach Bar.
Officials have said the area is meant to encourage walkability, but Childs noted that visitors from out of town still need somewhere to park.
“[The parking lot] gets them close,” he said.
Childs said there is not much property left in Surfside available to purchase.
“This being as close to the water as it is, it’s really a prime piece of property,” he said.
Copyright 2019 Waccamaw Publishers, Inc. All rights reserved.