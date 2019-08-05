Police hunt down suspects wanted in armed robbery near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are searching for two suspects in a Monday morning armed robbery.
Police said the two robbers went into the Circle K on East Highway 501 near Conway and showed a handgun to the clerk.
No one was hurt during the robbery.
The two were able to get away with some cash, police said.
Authorities said at the time of the robbery, one suspect was armed with a handgun and wearing a dark-colored hoodie and jacket. The other suspect was wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue hoodie.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects, or have any information in the case, is asked to call Horry County Police Department at 843-915-8477.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.