Lowcountry lawmaker calls for emergency session of SC House in wake of mass shootings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A state lawmaker from the Lowcountry has written a letter to Gov. Henry McMaster asking for an emergency session of the South Carolina House of Representatives after 31 people were killed in separate mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Tex. last weekend.
Rep. Wendell Gilliard (D-Charleston) wants the house to pass both a hate crimes bill and an assault weapons ban, which he says have “languished” in the judiciary committee.
“We encourage you to act on our request and help us to do all that is necessary to protect the lives of every South Carolinian by calling the legislature back into session immediately to address the crisis,” Gilliard wrote. “Our citizens deserve and need leaders willing to courageously address issues of hate crimes and mass murders before more South Carolina lives are senselessly taken by mass murderers.”
Gilliard also referenced the 2015 Emanuel AME mass shooting in which nine people were killed during a bible study.
The letter is cosigned by Rep. Wendy Brawley (D-Richland).
Federal authorities are weighing hate-crime charges against the suspected El Paso gunman that could carry the death penalty, but South Carolina remains one of the few states with no hate crime law on the books.
Last November, the Charleston city council passed a hate crime ordinance.
The ordinance says people will be punished if they have the intent to intimidate another person because of their perceived race, color, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, physical or mental disability or national origin.
A hate intimidation violation would be an additional offense to a crime committed.
Violators could receive a fine up to $500 and up to 30 days in jail.
Mayor John Tecklenburg supported the proposed ordinance . City leaders stated then that they hoped state hate crime law will follow.
