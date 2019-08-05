Joye top fundraiser in race for Florence County sheriff

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Thomas “TJ” Joye, one of the candidates hoping to be Florence County’s next sheriff, has nearly doubled his closest competitor in fundraising.
According to candidate disclosure records from the South Carolina State Ethics Commission, Joye has approximately $104,357.57 in total contributions. For the quarter that ended June 30, he’d raised $61,532.31.
As of July 10, Joye has $86,585.43 on hand, according to campaign records.
Coming in second for fundraising is current Florence County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Glen Kirby, who has raised $52,485 so far, according to online information from the ethics commission.
For the quarter ending June 30, Kirby had raised $23,485. He is $51,343.35 in cash on hand.
Darrin Yarborough, who was fired from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office after announcing his candidacy to be the next Florence County sheriff, has so far raised $4,892. Of that amount, $2,292 is his own money, candidate disclosure records state.
For the second quarter, Yarborough had raised $1,034.78. He currently has $3,857.22 on hand.
Fellow candidate Frizell Moore has raised $1,835.29 in contributions so far. Of that, $890.29 was raised during the period ending June 30. He has $1,076.35 in cash on hand, according to campaign records.
Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone, who was suspended from office after being charged with misconduct and embezzlement, has raised $8,030 as of April 10. There was no report filed for the second quarter.
The election is Nov. 3, 2020.
