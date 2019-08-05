Florence mayor talks more downtown housing, funding road repairs in State of City address

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence city leaders are working to bring more downtown housing to the area.
Residential development is just one of several topics Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela discussed during his state of the city address on Monday to the Florence Rotary Club.
"We've got fantastic things going on in the city. This enormous amount of growth and activity and we plan on that continuing," Wukela said.
He said continued growth is the driving force behind making downtown a place to live and have a good time. Wukela said the ultimate goal is to expand the retail in the area.
He outlined the steps required to get there to business and community leaders.
First, the city must build public spaces like the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center and the Florence County museum. Then, secure private investments like restaurants and hotels. Next, spur housing development, which is what city leaders are focused on now.
He said several private developers are currently building more residential units in the area.
The city is also tearing down The Florentine, an old apartment building on the corner of West Evans and Coit Streets to make room for a major new development for retail and housing.
"To get a very vibrant influx of retail, retailers expect and look for a very dense residential population," Wukela said.
But, there's one problem the mayor said he’s most concerned with as the area continues to grow and that's road maintenance.
"We don't have any revenue dedicated to road funding," he said.
Wukela believes a capital project sales tax would be the solution. However, he said the county has control over drafting a referendum.
With the last capital project sales tax, out of $140 million generated, $100 million was through the city, but Wukela said the city only saw about $20 million of it.
Right now he’s speaking with legislators in support of a bill that would give cities the ability hold their own capital project sales tax referendums to go toward funding road repairs.
"If that passes the city can offer a referendum, collect the $100 million of dollars or so that’s collected in the city and spend those dollars in the city of Florence,” Wukela said.
