FIRST ALERT: Increasing heat, a few storms this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Seasonably hot and humid weather will linger this week, with just a few storms at times.
Tonight will see a stray evening shower or storm in a few spots followed by areas of patchy fog at times. Temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 70s by daybreak Tuesday.
Tuesday will see temperatures climbing a bit warmer with afternoon readings in the upper 80s at the beach and lower 90s across the Pee Dee. A stray storm or two will be possible during the afternoon and evening, but most areas will remain rain-free.
More of the same is on tap for the middle and end of week, although temperatures will warm a bit more. By Thursday and Friday, temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 90s inland and into the lower 90s at the beaches. A few storms will be possible from time to time, but no significant weather-makers are in the forecast and rain chances will remain in the 20% to 30% range.
TROPICS: No tropical development is expected through the next 5 days.
