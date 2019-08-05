First Alert: Afternoon storm chances continue, humidity increases this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Monday features the best rain chances for the next seven days with plenty of humidity to fuel afternoon showers and storms. Highs today will climb into the mid 80s along the beaches and the upper 80s to lower 90s inland.
By the afternoon hours, scattered showers and storms will become common for both the Pee Dee and Grand Strand. This will not be a washout but chances are at the highest today for the week. If you get caught underneath one of these storms, expect heavy rain, lightning and some gusty winds. The storms will continue to linger into the early evening and overnight hours.
Rain chances become more isolated for the rest of the week but there is no relief in sight. A steamy weather pattern will quickly return the feels like temperatures back into the triple digits by the middle of the week. Tuesday through Friday will feature temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s for the beaches. A 20% chance of a shower or storm is possible.
Inland locations can expect the lower 90s to turn into the mid 90s by the middle of the week. Most locations will remain dry once we get past Monday. We still will watch for a stray 20% chance of rain for the rest of the work week.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.