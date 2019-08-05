Conway leaders brainstorm designs, features for new city hall

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway city leaders started discussing what they want the new city hall to look like.
Council members picked out an architecture firm back in June to help the design the building. During special workshop on Monday, leaders met with the firm to brainstorm ideas.
Conway Mayor Barbara Blaine-Bellamy said she wants a durable building that will function beyond 100 years, but also flexibility so that the building can be added onto later.
Some city council members said they want historical elements in the new building, while others want a more modern design.
City council members also said they want to incorporate green space around the building that can be used for after-hour activities and encourage people to be in the downtown area. They’re also looking into having a water feature, like a fountain, that people can play in on a hot day.
They also discussed traffic flow and parking around the building, which could be a challenge. Council members suggested having a parking garage on the first-level and then a couple of stories with offices. But architects said having parking under the building could be a security issue.
The current city hall was built in the early 1800s in the heart of downtown. But despite its historic charm, it lacks functionality and efficiency. The new city hall would mean more space for departments to work together under one roof.
A location for the new building is yet to be decided. Officials said right now there’s no timeline for the construction of the new Conway city hall but said it could take years.
