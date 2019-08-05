Classmates: Ohio gunman kept ‘hit list,’ list of female students he wanted to sexually assault

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Two former classmates of the Dayton, Ohio gunman say that Connor Betts was suspended during high school when he came to school with a list of female students he wanted to sexually assault.
The ex-classmates say Betts was suspended again when he compiled a "hit list" of those he wanted to kill.
Police have said there was nothing in the background of the 24-year-old that would have prevented him from purchasing the .223-caliber rifle he used to open fire outside a crowded bar.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.