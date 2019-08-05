Bond denied for woman charged in Darlington County murder

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A judge denied bond for a woman accused of killing someone in Darlington County back in May.
Jail records at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center show bond was denied for Reneka Brown, who is charged with murder in connection to the death of Desmond Coe.
Officials arrested Brown Saturday for the second time in relation to the death of Coe. She was originally charged with accessory after the fact to a murder, but investigators now believe she played a larger role in the deadly shooting.
Zieyre Carroway and Davion Cockfield were also arrested in July in connection to Coe’s death.
Deputies were called to the Markette convenience store on May 26 at the corner of W. Bobo Newsom Highway and W. Old Camden Road where they found Coe suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
