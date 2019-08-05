Bond denied for Darlington County murder suspect

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Bond was denied for 26-year-old Reneka Shane Brown, who is charged with murder in connection to the death of a man in Darlington County, according to online records from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.
Reneka Shane Brown, 26, is charged with the murder of Desmond Coe, who was shot to death on May 26 at the intersection of West Old Camden Road and West Bobo Newsom Highway.
Brown was arrested Saturday morning and was initially charged with accessory after the fact to a murder.
Marqueze Robinson, Zieyre Carroway and Davion Cockfield have also been charged in Coe’s death.
