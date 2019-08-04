UNC Charlotte shooting survivor weighs in on deadly El Paso mass shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After Texas officials say 20 people were shot and killed, with even more injured in a mass shooting at a shopping center in El Paso Saturday, local UNC Charlotte shooting survivor Drew Pescaro is voicing his thoughts towards yet another deadly mass shooting across our country.
“For me its therapeutic to just try and be a voice of reasoning," says Pescaro. “I want people to be able to see the world through my eyes for a second and see that this is a problem that has a lot of prolonged effect on people just aside from the physical stuff.”
Pescaro says seeing yet another deadly mass shooting, even just within days of the recent deadly mass shooting at Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California; Pescaro says dicussion about gun violence is a must.
“How do you expect someone in my situation to mentally recover from my own circumstance when [shootings] continue to happen every single day and nothings being done about it?” says Pescaro. “I know what these people are going through everytime it happens and I’m trying to prevent it from happening.”
Pescaro says he isnt trying to push an agenda, but he does want people to take the discussion of gun violence seriously and talk about change.
“I know there’s a lot of great gun owners out there that wouldn’t hurt a soul. But obviously you cant talk about this problem without including the fact that it is about gun violence.”
Pescaro says each time he hears news of another mass shooting, it takes him back to his own experiences.
