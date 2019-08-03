South Carolina State Guard conducts statewide hurricane preparedness drill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As hurricane season is upon us, the South Carolina State Guard is training now to keep you safe.
The South Carolina State Guard held a statewide hurricane preparedness drill Saturday at The Olympia Armory located at 551 Granby Lane, Columbia, SC 29201.
The exercise simulated a hurricane making landfall on the South Carolina coast, and how the State Guard is ready to react.
Commander Brigadier General Leon Lott with the South Carolina State Guard said, “Hurricane season is already upon us, we have two out in the ocean now so we know what’s happened the last few years so we’re just getting prepared.”
Hundreds of soldiers statewide attended the drill.
Master Sargent Kenneth Dobbins with the South Carolina State Guard said, “We’re going to get everyone trained and ready for when hurricane season hits and make sure we don’t have any hiccups or anything with getting everybody on board to be able to help and assist the state of South Carolina.”
Soldiers spent hours on Saturday working through different training exercises so they’ll know how to respond in times of disasters.
“We want to make sure our communication and people reporting in where they need to be, we’ll get admissions out to them as quick as possible, that our equipment is all working, we’re checking everything, we’re making this as real life as we can. Again we’re going to preform how we prepare, so we’re preparing today and the mistakes we make today we can fix so when the real thing happens we’ll be doing what we’re supposed to be doing,” Lott said. “We’ll respond to anything that’s needed, you know if there is sandbags that need to be filled, we’ll do that. If we have to stand security somewhere, at a shelter we’ll be able to do it. Engineers can go in and look and evaluate damage to bridges and buildings we can do that.”
Accomplishing those tasks comes with preparation, and that’s what Saturday’s training was all about.
“Our motto is trained and ready and we’re training today to be ready when the governor and agent general calls us we’re going to be ready to go,” Lott said.
This training is held every year. To learn more about the South Carolina State Guard click here.
